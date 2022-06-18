First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

