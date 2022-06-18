First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

