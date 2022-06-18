Financial Review: Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) vs. VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) and VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smith Micro Software and VTEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 187.82%. VTEX has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 473.91%. Given VTEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Micro Software and VTEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.25 -$31.04 million ($0.64) -3.72 VTEX $125.77 million 5.79 -$60.51 million ($0.37) -10.51

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and VTEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.25% -11.61% -9.79% VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42%

Summary

VTEX beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

