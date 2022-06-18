Financial Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 7.60, indicating a potential upside of 141.27%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Nextdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.16 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.62 Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.33 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

Summary

Nextdoor beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Nextdoor (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

