Financial Analysis: IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IRIDEX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IRIDEX and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Yubo International Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $53.90 million 0.80 -$5.22 million ($0.35) -7.80 Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 18.82 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Yubo International Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRIDEX.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -10.13% -35.55% -17.41% Yubo International Biotech -210.80% -388.46% -38.26%

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.91, meaning that its share price is 591% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Yubo International Biotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. The company also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physician to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; slit lamp adapter, which allows the physician to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and laser indirect ophthalmoscope for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. It offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system to perform MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe and G-Probe Illuminate, which are used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products for use in vitrectomy procedures. The company serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, veterinary practices, and office clinics. It markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Yubo International Biotech (Get Rating)

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.