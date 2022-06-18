Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

