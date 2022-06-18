FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,990. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

