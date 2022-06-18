FC Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,021,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

