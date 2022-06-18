FC Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.