FC Advisory LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,113 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,089,000.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.15. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

