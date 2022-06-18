FC Advisory LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

