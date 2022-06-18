FC Advisory LLC Acquires 2,006 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

