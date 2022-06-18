Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,721,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

