Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Anthem by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.41.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,182. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

