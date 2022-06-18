Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

