Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,226,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,528. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

