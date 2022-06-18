Farmers Trust Co. Buys 8,969 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,036. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

