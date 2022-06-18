Farmers Trust Co. Buys 1,061 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 12,330,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

