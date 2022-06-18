Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1,793.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,488,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.02. 12,968,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

