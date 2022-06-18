Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXPR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,408. The company has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. Express has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Express by 368.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

