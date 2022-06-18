Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

QS stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,866 shares of company stock worth $16,352,365 over the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

