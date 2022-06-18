Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Greif worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

