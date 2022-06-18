Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

