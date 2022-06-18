EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $56,251.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $11,792.56 and approximately $56,251.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 61.7% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

