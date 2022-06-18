European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.20

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 727750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80 ($1.19).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of £342.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Julia Bond purchased 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £6,029.10 ($7,317.76).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

