ETNA Network (ETNA) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $219,636.44 and $9,936.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

