Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Tops $0.29 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $288,587.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.34 or 0.01884847 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00130831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00097870 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.