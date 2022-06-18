Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.61

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 235158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.53.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Myhill sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$32,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,130,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,487,821.60. Insiders have sold a total of 44,900 shares of company stock worth $89,723 in the last ninety days.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

