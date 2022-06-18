Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 1.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

