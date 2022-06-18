EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EPR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in EPR Properties by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.