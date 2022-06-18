eosDAC Hits One Day Volume of $136.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $293,316.65 and approximately $136.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

