Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 32,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

