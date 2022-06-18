Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 32,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.65.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,345.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Entera Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
