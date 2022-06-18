Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MSN stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

About Emerson Radio (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.