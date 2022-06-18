ELM Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.21 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.