ELM Advisors LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

