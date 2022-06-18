ELM Advisors LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

IJS opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

