Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.