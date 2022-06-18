EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,521,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

