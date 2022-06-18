EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 13,513 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,513 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,283,000 after buying an additional 1,092,691 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 951,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 833,501 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after purchasing an additional 603,630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 524,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

