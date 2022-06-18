EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,494,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

