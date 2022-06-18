EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 371.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

