EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

