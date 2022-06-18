EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 434,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 307,224 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 298,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.