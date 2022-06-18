EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 8,833 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

