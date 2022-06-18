Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Shares Down 0.1%

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.45). Approximately 27,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16.
About Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG)
