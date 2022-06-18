Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00051724 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

