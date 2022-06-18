Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $159.82

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 159.82 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($1.94), with a volume of 613962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.01. The firm has a market cap of £670.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 10,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,600 ($26,216.77).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

