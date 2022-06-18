ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $2.07 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 18.34%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.76%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.