East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.33.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

