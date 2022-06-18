DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. 4,997,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

